Explore City Stone, the new Tagina tile collection that reinterprets urban design. A refined encounter between the authentic textures of natural stones and the materiality of cement, ideal for giving character to any environment.

Delicate shades like Beige and Avorio combine with the urban palette of Fumo, Antracite and Mattone, enriched with vibrant touches of Senape, Avio and Salvia. Each shade evokes the energy of the city, offering elegant and versatile surfaces.