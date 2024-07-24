The Weha Rock Dog Router operates at a single speed of 9000 RPM, making it ideal for profiling nearly any edge that comes through the shop. Whether you are working with granite, marble, quartz, quartzite or other stones, the Rock Dog Router is up to the task.

Constructed with a Unibody Aircraft Aluminum housing, this 9000 RPM router offers a super-smooth performance and rapid profiling. Powered by a 2.4 HP 220 single-phase motor, the Rock Dog can easily handle profiling up to 6cm. Equipped with an aquaplaning base, it glides effortlessly across surfaces. The 22 x 10mm thread spindle is compatible with nearly all router bits on the market.

The Rock Dog also features a 20-foot-long, heavy 12-gauge AWF with a ground power cord that can handle the load. Its quick disconnect water connection ensures easy hookup to shop water lines.

Backed by a 12-month warranty, Weha stands firmly behind the Rock Dog. If any issues arise, Weha will troubleshoot and either send parts for a quick in-shop repair or return the router to our headquarters in Charlotte, NC for repair by Weha technicians.