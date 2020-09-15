Laticrete Elevates its Anti-Fracture Portfolio with 170.5 Sound & Crack Isolation Mat, Making it Ideal for Commercial Settings

BETHANY, CT -- Laticrete, a leading manufacturer of globally proven construction solutions for the building industry, recently launched 170.5 Sound & Crack Isolation Mat, a high-performance acoustical underlayment system that muffles impact noises through ceramic tiles, stone and other hard surfacing materials. The 170.5 Sound & Crack Isolation Mat is a Greenguard-certified, 5-millimeter-thick rubberized membrane comprised of 88.5% post-consumer recycled materials that helps prevent the transmission of substrate cracks of up to 1/ 8 inch (3 millimeters) from transferring to the finished floor. It is also equipped with anti-microbial technology for added peace of mind both during and after the installation process.

“Implementing an additional thickness option to our Sound Control and Anti-fracture portfolio with the new 170.5 Sound & Crack Isolation Mat has enabled us to advance even further in the flooring industry by entering a completely new sector: sound dampening for commercial applications,” said Dustin Prevete, Laticrete senior product manager. “This product not only has superior load-bearing and sound reduction qualities, but it offers ease and speed of use which is vital for improving workability and efficiency.”

The product applies quickly and easily with a suitable Laticrete thinset mortar, is eco-friendly and is Greenguard-certified, contributing to LEED credits. Additionally, with its load-bearing and crack-resistant properties, IIC and STC ratings that exceed international building requirements and durable underlayment, the 170.5 Sound & Crack Mat is ideal for a broad range of commercial and light institutional applications.

The 170.5 Sound & Crack Mat is a 5-millimeter-thick rubberized membrane and is packaged in a 4- x 30-foot, or 120-square-foot (1.2- x 9.1-meter or 11.1 square-meter) roll, containing 18 rolls per pallet. Applicable for interior use only, its suitable substrates include concrete, mortar beds, exterior glue plywood, cement backer board, cement terrazzo, cement tile and stone.

For more information, visit laticrete.com.