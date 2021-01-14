Weha Rock Dog Router Single Speed with Aquaplaning base for Granite, Marble, Quartz, Quartzite, Stone

MSRP: $2,450.00

The Weha Rock Dog Router is a 9000 RPM single speed Router that can profile practically any edge that comes through the shop.

Whether you need a router for granite, marble, quartz, quartzite, or any other stone, the Rock Dog Router can get it done.

Made with a Unibody Aircraft Aluminum housing, the Rock Dog is a super smooth 9000 rpm profile router that can get the job done fast.

With a 2.4 HP 220 Single Phase motor, the Rock Dog can profile up to 6cm without any worries whatsoever.

The Rock Dog Router comes with an aquaplaning base for easy movement across the surface.

The 22mm x 10mm thread spindle accommodates practically all router bits on the market.

The Rock Dog comes with a 20' long heavy 12 gauge AWF with ground power cord that can handle the load.

The water connection is a quick disconnect for easy connection to the shop water lines.

With a 12 month warranty, Weha solidly stands behind the Rock Dog. If something does go wrong, Weha will trouble shoot and either send the parts for a quick repair in your shop, or return back to our headquarters in Charlotte, NC and it will be repaired by Weha technicians.

Specifications:

Spindle: Stainless Steel

Rotation Speeds: 9,000 rpm

Rise and Fall: 1.18”

22mm Shaft with 10mm bolt thread

Frame: Unibody 1 piece Aircraft Aluminum Housing

Power: 2.4HP

Supply Power: 230V / 60HZ / Single Phase

Water Quick Disconnect

Thermal Overload Safety Cut-out

Base: Aquaplaning System

Machine Length: 22”, Width: 13.7”, Height: 15”

Power Cord: 20 feet 12 AWF w/ground

Machine Weight: 77 lbs

Packed Wooden Crate: 24” x 16” x 20”

Shipping Weight: 100lbs