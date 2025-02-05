INGOMAR, PA -- The International Surface Fabricators Association (ISFA) has launched a new safety training program designed to empower its members with essential tools and resources to make workplace safety a top priority. This initiative strengthens ISFA's commitment to supporting fabricators with enhanced benefits and comprehensive safety solutions.

In collaboration with Ving, a leader in safety training and compliance management, ISFA has introduced an innovative safety training program tailored to the needs of safety managers, business owners and fabrication teams. This program offers ISFA members access to a top-tier selection of training modules, including a critical course on silica dust exposure. Designed with employees in mind, the training emphasizes practical understanding and actionable steps to mitigate the risks associated with silica dust, fostering a safer and more informed workplace for all.

This pioneering solution, included with ISFA membership dues, offers a comprehensive range of safety courses, including lockout/tagout, fall protection and material handling safety. The platform simplifies compliance management while boosting employee engagement, making it easier for members to maintain a safe and efficient workplace. “We are thrilled to provide fabricators with a one-stop solution for safety training and compliance,” said Marissa Bankert, ISFA CEO. “Enhancing member benefits to foster a culture of safety reflects our commitment to supporting the success and well-being of fabricators across the industry.”

This opportunity is available to all ISFA members. Visit https://www.isfanow.org/silica-exposure- prevention-training-menu for more details and to enroll today. Those that are not current ISFA members will have the opportunity to join and enjoy this benefit immediately.