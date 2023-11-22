LAS VEGAS, NV -- Registration is now open for The International Surface Event (TISE): SURFACES | StonExpo | TileExpo and exciting opportunities are planned for the industry. Important to note, the 2024 event dates are January 24 to 26, making the event a Wednesday through Friday day swing. The exhibit hall is nearly sold out and is packed wall-to-wall with flooring, stone and tile exhibitors, services and product offerings for industry professionals. A new line-up of special education experiences include PULSE Seminars, trainings and certifications, exhibit hall demos, panel discussions, a unique new set of Favorite Finds product tours, lounges, wellness programs, networking opportunities and more. Do not delay registering as many items have limited capacity and are booked first-come first-served inside registration. Register now at www.intlsurfaceevent.com/register.

StonExpo will be in Halls C and D inside the Mandalay Bay Convention Center with the StonExpo entrance accessible from the Bayside C Lobby. Inside the StonExpo event, you can expect to experience:

• TISE features 600+ of industry manufacturers

• Natural Stone Pavilion

• SESA Stone Equipment & Machinery Pavilion

• The Italian Technology Pavilion

• Sessions at the StonExpo Theatre

• Learning in the Natural Stone Institute Natural Stone Theatre

• Live demos in The CAGE presented by the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance

• Natural Stone Design:ED A+D program presented in partnership with Architectural Record

• StonExpo Distributor Symposium

• Happy hours, parties and networking galore for stone professionals