SMYRNA, GA -- The Quarry Academy team announced the winner of the 2024 Quarry Academy scholarship: Diego Padilla, a mining and mineral engineering student from the University of Nevada, Reno. “I am truly honored and grateful to receive the 2024 Quarry Academy scholarship,” said Padilla. “This support means so much to me, as it allows me to focus fully on my studies and career goals. Receiving this scholarship is a tremendous encouragement, pushing me to keep striving to grow and learn. Thank you for believing in my potential and supporting my journey. Your generosity will not be forgotten, and I look forward to making the most of this opportunity.”

The Quarry Academy seminar, organized by Sandvik and Dyno Nobel, is designed for those who serve in the aggregate industry and teaches participants how to produce aggregates efficiently. “Since 2017, the Quarry Academy scholarship has helped support the development of young talent in our industry,” said Raphael Carmona, vice president North America at Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. “We are proud to award it to a remarkable student like Mr. Padilla and look forward to seeing him grow in his career.”

“Mr. Padilla grew up in a family with a legacy rooted in mining, and his internship at a quarry last summer solidified his passion for working in the quarry business,” said Eric Rosenow, vice president -- quarry, underground and pipeline at Dyno Nobel. “We are truly honored to support his passion and the future of the quarry industry with this scholarship award.”

The 18th Quarry Academy seminar took place from November 19 to 21, 2024, in San Antonio, TX.