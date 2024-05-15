JACKSON, MS -- In a testament to the enduring commitment to supporting the educational aspirations of its members' families, the National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) proudly announces the recipients of the 2024 Tom Ade Scholarships. Established nine years ago through the generosity of NTCA Contractor Member Tom Ade, this scholarship fund has become a cornerstone of NTCA's mission to foster the next generation of leaders. The scholarship fund enables NTCA to provide each winner with $5,000 to pursue their academic and career ambitions.

NTCA is privileged to have Dal-Tile and LATICRETE as sponsors of the scholarship program, further underscoring the industry's collective dedication to nurturing talent and investing in the future.

The recipients of the NTCA 2024 Tom Ade Scholarships are as follows:

London Sima

Daughter of esteemed NTCA Member Mike Sima of Mid-Town Tile in Omaha, NE, London Sima exemplifies academic excellence and a steadfast commitment to her future goals. With aspirations to embark on a medical career path, London has set her sights on attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. A standout member of the National Honor Society, London has demonstrated her dedication by undertaking college courses during her senior year, laying a solid foundation for her journey ahead.

Isabella "Bella" Welch

Hailing from Kent City, MI, Isabella Welch, fondly known as Bella, inherits a legacy of leadership and excellence from her father, former NTCA President Dan Welch. A multifaceted talent, Bella has excelled not only in academics but also in various sports including basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer and track. As she prepares to embark on her collegiate journey at Ferris State University, Bella's focus on pursuing a business degree reflects her ambition to make a meaningful impact, with a potential eye on the family tile contracting business.

Paityn Bruce

The daughter of current NTCA President Sam Bruce and his wife Therese Bruce, of Visalia Tile and Marble in California, Paityn Bruce embodies the spirit of determination and versatility. A standout soccer athlete and academic achiever, Paityn's journey will lead her to Nichols State University in Louisiana, where she will pursue her passion for soccer at the Division One level while majoring in Business Marketing and Sales. With a background rooted in the family business, Paityn's future holds promise as she navigates the realms of marketing, business and sales, fueled by her relentless drive to succeed.

As these remarkable individuals embark on their respective academic journeys, NTCA extends its heartfelt congratulations and unwavering support.