JACKSON, MS --The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) is proud to announce its participation in Coverings 2024, the premier event for the tile and stone industry. From April 22nd to 25th, NTCA will be at Booth 7914, showcasing its commitment to advancing the industry. As the leading voice for tile installation professionals, NTCA is dedicated to providing education, training and resources to empower contractors and elevate industry standards. At Coverings 2024, NTCA has a number of activities happening.

Live Demonstrations

The NTCA training team will conduct live demonstrations of cutting-edge tile installation techniques, showcasing the latest tools and technologies to enhance efficiency and quality on the Installation Innovation Stage, space C7863, with demos conducted by NTCA Technical Trainers Matt Welner and NTCA Training Director Mark Heinlein including:

Monday – April 22, 2024

10:10 am – 10:40 am: Silica Safety and Awareness – Is this still a thing?

3:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Diamond Tools – Proper Selection for Performance and Safe Use

4:50 pm – 5:20 pm: Dust Management – Equipment for Working Cleanly and Safely

Tuesday – April 23, 2024

11:40 am – 12:10 pm: Handles for Tile – Tools to Hold and Set Tiles While Saving Our Hands, Fingers and Backs

4:10 pm – 4:40 pm: Job Site Awareness and Safety Plans for Tile Contractors and Installers

Wednesday – April 24, 2024

10:40 am – 11:10 am: Lightweight Materials – Less Weight Can Save Time and Backs

1:30 pm – 2:10 pm: Profiles – Methods and Tools for Safe, Accurate Cutting and Installation of Profile and Trim Systems for Tile Installations

Educational Seminars

Coverings attendees can participate in NTCA-led educational seminars, covering a wide range of topics including tile installation best practices and industry trends. Bart Bettiga, executive director of NTCA will moderate a number of sessions including:

Monday - April 22

11:00 am – 12:00 pm: Small Contractor Success Stories: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities, Location: GWCC B/C, B308

Tuesday - April 23

8:00 am – 9:00 am: Economic Forecast: The State of the Tile Market, Location: GWCC B/C, B312

Wednesday - April 24

9:30 am – 10:30 am: Empowering Designers and Specifiers: Tackling Tile Installation Challenges and Embracing Cutting-Edge Materials, Location: GWCC B/C, B312

Lesley Goddin, editorial director and senior writer of TileLetter, TileLetter ARTISAN and TileLetter.com will lead an all-women panel.

Wednesday - April 24

9:30 am – 10:30 am: Women Talking, Location: GWCC B/C, B312

NTCA Contractor Tours

Join the NTCA for a tour of the latest tools, equipment, and allied products on the show floor. Learn from manufacturers as you discover new products and services to streamline and elevate your next job. These hour-long tours, led by NTCA’s Jim Olson, will depart from The Outdoor Oasis at 11:00 am on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, so sign up at the Outdoor Oasis ASAP Monday morning. https://www.coverings.com/show-floor-tours/.

New for 2024 - Tech Talks

Join NTCA in Booth 7914 for Tech Talks, where you'll have the opportunity to review a variety of topics and interact with industry experts. These 30-minute sessions are your chance to ask questions, share insights and connect with like-minded professionals. Hosted by the NTCA Training team, these discussions promise to be both informative and engaging.

Monday - April 22

1:00 - 1:30pm: Acceptable joint widths for Natural, Calibrated, Rectified and other types of tile.

3:30 - 4:00pm: Technical Training and Professional Development

Tuesday - April 23

12:30 - 1:00 pm: LFT = > 23" and conforms to ANSI A137.1 Is it easier to install?

3:00 - 3:30 pm: Selecting the appropriate adhesive for a tile installation.

Wednesday - April 24

12:30 - 1:00 pm: How important is substrate preparation?

3:00 - 3:30 pm: Should a shower be flood tested before tiling?

Additional Learning Opportunities at Coverings

In addition, NTCA members will participate in panel presentations, addressing residential and commercial tile installation as part of planned conference sessions. The following Artisan Stage events will take place at Hall C, booth 7259.

Monday, April 22 12:30. -1:15 p.m.

NTCA past president Martin Brookes will interview world renowned UK Mosaic Artist David Arnott at the Artisan Stage.

Monday April 22, 2:00 – 2:30 p.m.

CTEF Academic Director Scott Carothers will give a presentation on Encaustic Tile at the Artisan Stage.

Tuesday, April 23, 12 noon – 1:00 p.m.

A group of artisan tile setter graduates from the inaugural NTCA and LATICRETE-sponsored Artisans Revolution in Tile Training last year will discuss their experience at the training and the doors it has opened up for them.

Tuesday, April 23, 1:30 – 2 p.m.

CTEF Academic Director Scott Carothers will give a presentation on Encaustic Tile at the Artisan Stage

For a full list of sessions, visit the Coverings website.

Installation & Fabrication Track: http://tinyurl.com/CoveringsEvents

Full Event Program/Schedule: https://coverings2024.eventscribe.net/

NTCA Awards

All are welcome to join NTCA for the NTCA/TCNA Awards presentation on Wednesday, April 24th, at 5:30 pm, where industry projects and people will be recognized.

Outdoor Oasis

The popular Coverings Lounge has been revamped into a breathtaking Outdoor Oasis for Coverings 2024 in Hall C, space #7006. Partnering with the thought-leaders from Tributary Revelation, the Outdoor Oasis will be an immersive outdoor experience for attendees – INSIDE the Coverings show floor! Featuring tile for both interior and exterior applications, the Outdoor Oasis will also host happy hours, giveaways facilitated by Jim Olson of NTCA, networking and educational opportunities.

The Outdoor Oasis is also a living testament to some of the innovative manufacturers and installation precision of elite NTCA Five-Star Contractors. Installation of the tile for the space was completed by DW Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting and C.C. Owen Tile Company.

Galvanize Women’s Lounge

This year, Coverings is providing a dedicated lounge for women in the tile industry to gather, network, relax and learn. There will be a Welcome to Wellness Kick-off in the Women’s Lounge Monday, April 22nd from 9:00 to 9:30 am., to provide an overview of women’s events unfolding at the show. Later that day join NTCA’s Women in Tile at a Meet & Greet at 2:00 pm at the Galvanize Women’s Lounge, space #B206.

The lounge is also the site of the “Igniting Change, Rising Together” women’s event on Wednesday morning, April 24th, sponsored by Women in Tile, Women in Stone, NTCA, LATICRETE, Coverings, and Quantify N.A. The invitation-only continental breakfast and program will run from 7:30 to 9:15 am, where marathoner Demi Clark, founder of She Built This City and Spark Building Group, will deliver an empowering and energizing session. If you are interested in attending email womenintile@gmail.com.

"We are thrilled to be part of Coverings 2024 and showcase the incredible innovation and expertise within the tile industry," said Bart Bettiga, president at NTCA. "This event is an invaluable opportunity for contractors, manufacturers, and industry professionals to come together, learn from each other, and drive the industry forward."

Join NTCA at Coverings 2024 and discover the future of tile installation and so much more. For more information, visit coverings.com.