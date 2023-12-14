The Quarry Academy team has announced the winner of the 2023 Quarry Academy scholarship: Evan McCorkle, a mining engineering student from the Missouri University of Science & Technology. “I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Quarry Academy for granting me the honor of being the 2023 scholarship recipient. I am truly grateful for the opportunities that this scholarship will provide me. I look forward to fostering new relationships within the mining and explosives industry and cannot wait to see what the future holds,” says Evan.

The Quarry Academy seminar, organized by Sandvik and Dyno Nobel, is designed for those who serve in the aggregate industry. It focuses on teaching participants how to produce aggregates efficiently. Greg Tranor, senior vice president strategic marketing & bulk product management at Dyno Nobel, says, "We are proud to present the scholarship to a truly exceptional student, Evan McCorkle. This scholarship symbolizes our commitment to fostering education and innovation in the mining industry. We proudly support the next generation of professionals who will drive our industry forward with their fresh perspectives and technical expertise."

Raphael Carmona, vice president North America at Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, says: “We are proud to support students like Evan. Our industry needs talent like his to keep building the foundations of this country in even more sustainable ways. Attending the Quarry Academy seminar is a great way to learn more about the industry while building the bridge from education to the work world.”

The 17th Quarry Academy seminar took place November 14 to 16, 2023, in San Antonio, TX. Details for the next event will be published at www.quarryacademy.com.