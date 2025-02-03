VALENCIA, SPAIN -- The upcoming edition of Cevisama, scheduled for February 24 to 28, 2025 in Valencia, Spain, will once again feature the Stone Gallery, a specialist section of the fair dedicated to natural stone suppliers. A total of 12 companies will be exhibiting under their own identity, but as a group, under the branding of this dedicated section that represents one of the major areas of construction and installation. The Stone Gallery will be located in Hall 3 on Level 2 at Feria Valencia.

The Stone Gallery is being strongly supported by local institutions such as the Conselleria de Innovación, Industria, Comercio y Turismo de la Generalitat Valenciana (Valencia Regional Government Ministry for Innovation, Industry, Trade and Tourism), through Ivace+i Internacional, in partnership with Cevisama itself and Mármol de Alicante, Asociación de la Comunidad Valenciana.

Natural stone producers first exhibited as a group under the Stone Gallery in 2019. Following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event is being staged at Cevisama for the fifth time, reprising its established format, which delivers great results and is ideal for showcasing the sector’s offering.

Alicante is, notably, Spain’s leading province in terms of exports of natural stone, making the Comunitat Valenciana the source of 43.2% of all exports of marble from Spain. This is a significant percentage given the country is one of the four leading producers of marble – along with Italy, Turkey and Iran – and the sixth biggest exporter of natural stone.