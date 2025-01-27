LAWRENCEBURG, KY -- Panariagroup USA has launched a new state-of-the-art polishing line at its advanced manufacturing facility in Lawrenceburg, KY. This innovative technology utilizes a sophisticated dry glaze application process and advanced polishing heads -- delivering a flawless polished surface that is highly resistant to stains and harsh cleaning chemicals.

This significant investment not only enhances Panariagroup USA’s production capabilities, but also strengthens its position as a market leader. With the introduction of this technology, both Florida Tile and Panaria Ceramica have reduced prices on polished SKUs that were previously imported from the company’s European sister factories, as these products will now be Made in the USA.

“This investment allows us to be more competitive in the market and is a testament to our team's dedication and strategic focus on innovation,” said Leonardo Pesce, CEO of Panariagroup USA. “We are excited about the opportunities this will create for our company and our customers."

The new system features a digital application of a uniform adhesive substrate, followed by a thick layer of dry glaze (micro grit frits). The tiles are then processed using 20 Matrix heads, which precisely grind the glaze to a smooth finish. After an acid cleaning, a final nano-treatment with the Power Lux 12 heads enhances the gloss level to the desired standard, ensuring a surface that is exceptionally resistant to stains and harsh cleaning chemicals.

“This innovation not only expands our production capabilities but also paves the way for new research and development opportunities, enabling us to achieve superior structural effects and decorative finishes,” said Fabio Ricchi, Director of Manufacturing.