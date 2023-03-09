DALLAS, TX -- Daltile, the industry leader in tile, is currently launching its new “Daltile OnDemand” quick-ship program that greatly benefits commercial architects, designers and contractors nationwide. A perfect solution to the unpredictability of the global supply chain, Daltile’s Made in the USA OnDemand assortment offers an alluring range of “in-stock and ready-to-ship tile” that easily fit many commercial styles and installations. Twenty-two of Daltile’s most popular commercial large-format porcelain tile products quickly ship out, arriving within 1 to 2 weeks. This carefully selected assortment of key colors and the industry’s most desired sizes is the perfect blueprint for any commercial design.

“Daltile’s new OnDemand quick-ship program is THE solution to the current supply chain issues within commercial construction and renovation,” said Scott Maslowski, senior vice president of sales, Dal-Tile LLC. “The Daltile brand has always had a distinct competitive advantage when it comes to fulfilling the quick-turn demands that have become the norm in the industry, given our vast quantity of Made in the USA products. And the new Daltile OnDemand program takes this availability to an even higher level for commercial projects! Daltile OnDemand is a true quick-ship program, going narrow and deep in our core commercial sku inventory. The Daltile OnDemand program is generously stocked and ready to quickly and reliably ship out to commercial projects, big and small, around the country. Daltile consistently provides the fastest speed to market as we have the largest footprint of distribution and services locations nationwide, in addition to one of the largest private trucking fleets in the country.”

“The much anticipated Daltile OnDemand program is a solution for today’s key industry issues, such as value engineering,” said Whitney Welch, vice president of commercial sales, Dal-Tile LLC. “It is a true quick ship program delivering in 1 to 2 weeks. The program is geared equally toward A&D customers as well as contractors. Designers can specify with confidence and contractors can keep within project timelines when purchasing Daltile OnDemand.”

The Daltile OnDemand collections of large-format, commercial-rated porcelain tile products offer the highest levels of contemporary style, featuring designs that range from cement and stone to concrete look tiles. In addition, one of the collections (Daltile’s Volume 1.0) offers the added performance benefit of proprietary StepWise technology, providing 50% greater slip resistance than traditional commercial tile.