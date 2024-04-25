



ATLANTA, GA -- Showcasing tile's remarkable elegance, versatility and style, 14 members of Tile Council of North America, Inc. (TCNA) generously donated one-of-a-kind, handcrafted tiled doghouses to the Homeless Pets Foundation at Coverings 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

The participating companies include: AlysEdwards Tile & Stone (booth #7159), American Olean (meeting suite #245), Crossville, Inc. (booth #7048), Del Conca USA (booth #3845), Jeffrey Court (meeting suite #227), Marble Systems (booth #7211), Merola Tile Distributors of America (booth #7018), Mosaic Companies (booth #7708), Panariagroup USA (booth #7720), Portobello America (booth #7320), Questech Corp. (meeting suite #320), Roca USA (booth #7520), Summitville Tiles (booth #7253), and Unique Design Solutions (booth #7363).

The forms used to make the doghouses were custom manufactured and contributed by Wedi Corp. (booth #7752) using grout and mortar donated by Laticrete (booth #7758).

“We are very grateful to have been selected to receive these wonderful doghouses,” remarked Ashley Good, director of the Homeless Pets Foundation. “They will go a long way in supporting our mission to save the lives of cats and dogs that have run out of time at public shelters through fostering and adoption events and to provide them with medical care. We believe all pets deserve to live in a stable and loving home for their natural lifespan and are very thankful to TCNA and its members for helping us help pets in need!”

“We are pleased to partner again with the Homeless Pets Foundation to assist with the great work they do for Atlanta-area pets,” remarked Kathy Meyer, TCNA’s marketing director. “The doghouses are a way our members give back each year at Coverings to the local community, and they demonstrate yet one more way tile can be used to beautify a space.”

During Coverings 2024 the doghouses will be displayed in TCNA’s booth (#7536).

Photos of the doghouses can be viewed at https://tcna.syncedtool.com/shares/folder/Yoc0nF00PLN/