Artisan Group Members Manufacture Intubation Boxes to Help Fight COVID-19

AUSTIN, TX - Artisan Group, an elite network of countertop fabrication professionals, announced its members are now manufacturing intubation shields to protect ER medical professionals from COVID-19 when they intubate a patient. Members are providing these shields to hospitals at no cost. Thus far, 12 intubation shields have been provided to hospitals and emergency rooms, and emergency doctors expect use of these boxes to become a standard practice going forward for any intubation.

Orders will be coordinated and provided by the Artisan Group member that is closest to the facility needing the shields. The intubation shields can be shipped flat in a box and are easily assembled onsite. For more information or to place an order, visit https://artisan-counters.com/artisan-group-intubation-shield-production/.

There is a GoFundMe page set up at https://www.gofundme.com/f/intubox if you would like to donate – so far $9500 has been raised to offset production costs.

Artisan Group President, Jon Lancto commented, “We’re so proud of our members’ willingness to jump in and help with this cause. They are putting their manufacturing skills to work and we are grateful to be part of such a wonderful group of professionals.”