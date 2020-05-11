Neolith's contribution to fight against Covid-19

Neolith, the pioneering brand of Sintered Stone, has been informed the €300,000 donation made to three hospitals in Castéllon has been earmarked to go towards providing vital personal protection equipment (PPE) for healthcare personnel engaged in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation was made as soon as the lockdown was declared in Spain, to three of the area’s major institutions: Hospital General Universitari, Hospital Provincial and Hospital Universitario De La Plana. Neolith has been informed the money has also been allocated for the acquisition of Coronavirus testing instruments and any other frontline needs required.

"These unusual times have brought out some of our best characteristics, most notably the incredible bravery shown by all healthcare workers who continue to undertake such dangerous work. This is our small way of saying thank you to them and actively supporting the fight against COVID-19." - Mar Esteve Cortes, Neolith’s CMO.

"It also highlights the commitment to the Castellón area where the brand was founded, and the majority of Neolith’s workforce and their families live. Our staff are the lifeblood of the business and we are dedicated to protecting their welfare both in and outside the workplace."

Going further, in recognition of the extraordinary contribution made by its employees during this difficult time, Neolith has taken an additional step to show its appreciation. All staff has received a special thank you gift for their continued hard work and dedication.

Beyond this, the brand has continued to provide support to stakeholders in a number of different ways during the ongoing crisis. For homeowners and professionals alike, the brand has publicly shared practical advice on how to maintain the highest levels of hygiene when working with Sintered Stone worktops. This includes the best cleaning products to use, as well as the best techniques to employ to get the surface as clean as possible between uses.

The plant has reopened and resumed production on 14th April 2020, in accordance with the government decrees, upholding the strictest hygiene standards in order to keep essential workers safe.

While the global pandemic persists, in the immediate aftermath, Neolith is ready and prepared to meet and honor all existing orders and new commitments whatever the scale and ambition.

