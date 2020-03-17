Neolith contributes to the public fight against coronavirus with a donation of €300,000 to hospitals in Castellón, Spain

Responding to the coronavirus pandemic and ensuing global health crisis, Neolith is joining the fight to combat the disease.

Today, the brand announces it will make a €300,000 donation (approximately $335,000) to three hospitals in Castellón, Spain: Hospital General Universitari, Hospital Provincial and Hospital Universitario de La Plana.

An important local employer, Neolith’s production plant and headquarters are located in Almazora, Castellón, employing more than 500 people.

This financial contribution combined with a robust set of preventive measures for employees, which follow the Ministry of Health guide, will help face the challenges presented by this exceptional situation. Equally, this demonstrates Neolith’s commitment to protect employees, their families and the wider Castellón community.

Going further, Neolith is appealing to the locality, and wider Spanish population, to behave in a civil and responsible manner during these tough and uncertain times to help overcome the coronavirus pandemic as soon as possible.