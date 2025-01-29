BOWIE, MD – The International Masonry Institute (IMI) will hold a webinar, “Prefabricated Masonry & Tile Assemblies: Case Studies for Success,” on Tuesday, February 25, 2025 from 12 to 1 p.m. (ET). The discussion will be led by industry experts Scott Conwell, director of industry development and technical services, IMI, and Tom Conway, director of industry development and technical services, IMI.

Under the right circumstances, prefabricating masonry and ceramic tile assemblies off-site or on-site can benefit a project’s construction schedule and budget. Using case studies and examples, the session will examine specific opportunities and conditions where prefabrication can help to provide these savings. Learn when it makes sense to leverage prefabrication for repetitive building elements and challenging constructability issues. Finally, see how communication and coordination early and often is critical in making prefabrication a valuable tool.

Learning Objectives: