LAS VEGAS, NV -- Floor and countertop professionals can reach their end of year goals and claim a final tax-deductible business trip by becoming accredited in Stone, Masonry and Tile with the IICRC in Las Vegas on December 11th to 13th.

The Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) approved expert Robert Falzone to be an SMT instructor for the class. The first two days of the course will teach students how to identify hard surfaces of all types, including natural stone, synthetics and hybrids, and how to restore and maintain them during classroom work, while the last day offers hands-on training.

According to IICRC, Certified Technicians have unmatched expertise required to tackle complex jobs and environments, making them efficient and valuable contractors and employees. Upon achieving the certification, graduates will be able to demonstrate that they know how to perform maintenance-related tasks involving stone, masonry and ceramic tile surfaces.

The ticket price includes the IICRC SMT Manual, lunch and refreshments, and hands on training materials. Registration is $400 per person, with group discounts available for more than one person from the same company. To register, contact Robert Falzone, 702-413-8312, robertfzone@robertfalzone.com, or go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/iicrc-smt-stone-masonry-tile-with-robert-falzone-and-3d-corporation-tickets-1049101208957?aff=oddtdtcreator.

Robert Falzone is an IICRC Master Cleaning Technician and the Director of Stone and Masonry for Coval Technologies. He has worked in the stone and restoration industry as a teacher and a leader, and is dedicated to making stone, masonry and synthetic surfaces look good again.