HOUSTON, TX - Natural stone cleaning and restoration industry expert Robert Falzone has partnered with coatings manufacturer Coval Technologies on Coval’s latest product, Coval Stone, which will be released in August 2023, with Robert Falzone and his company RFSC Worldwide leading its introduction to market. Coval produces a range of single-component, thin film, clear sealers and coatings that have outstanding stain and scratch resistance.

All Coval products have an ability to covalently bond to almost any substrate, including granite, marble and other hard architectural surfaces, according to the manufacturer. The new surface created by Coval Stone on the substrate is virtually permanent and will resist stains and scratching, as well as stop acid etching on all calcium carbonate natural surfaces such as marble, limestone and travertine.

“We are thrilled to announce this partnership with Robert Falzone and his company, RFCS Worldwide,” said Ryan Crowe, founder of Coval Technologies in Houston, TX. “Robert is well known in the stone cleaning and restoration industry and is one of only a few approved instructors for the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC) in the field of Stone, Masonry and Tile Certifications (SMT) in the entire world.”

Falzone designed the Coval Stone Certification Course for installers to learn to incorporate Coval products into the industry standard process of stone identification, preparation and sealing, as well creating customized ongoing maintenance programs. The Coval Certification Course provides samples and lasts nearly a full workday. It will be offered at participating Coval distributor locations in the U.S. Clients may also schedule personal classes via Zoom. RFSC Worldwide and Coval will team up to maintain a national database of all certified Coval installers to receive exclusive technical support. “I am really excited about working with Coval,” said Falzone, who has been educating restoration and maintenance professionals for over 20 years. “The longevity of Coval Stone, combined with the hardness and stain resistance, makes this a unique and impressive product. Its ability to stop acid etching in marble and other calcium carbonate stones addresses one of the driving issues in the natural stone industry since ancient times.”

A second product to be incorporated into the Coval Certification program is Coval Natural Look Sealer, a penetrating, natural-looking hydrophobic sealer with an electrified polymer that will prevent algae, mold and mildew activity on a variety of porous surfaces. “This perfect combination of products will be invaluable in the stone restoration industry,” said Falzone. “Not everyone wants a coating on their natural stone, so we can offer them a ‘natural look’ impregnating product that is hydrophobic to repel stains in addition to containing an EPA-approved ingredient that is a known deterrent to various fungi.” Both Coval Stone and Coval Natural Look Sealer will be offered through the Coval Stone Certification Course beginning in August. For class locations and more information, go to www.robertfalzone.com.