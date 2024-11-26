BOWIE, MD – The International Masonry Institute (IMI) will present a seminar on “Life Cycle Cost Analysis of Tile Assemblies” on Tuesday, December 10, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET. The discussion, which can earn participants LUs and HSWs, will be taught by industry veteran Dale Kempster, director of standards & methods at Schluter Systems.

The presentation will explain how ceramic tile has long been recognized for its durability and longevity. Its historical use dates back to the Egyptian pyramids and the Qin Dynasty’s Terracotta Warriors in China (259-210 B.C.E). According to the Tile Council of North America’s (TCNA) recent Life Cycle Cost analysis for commercial building flooring, ceramic tile boasts an estimated useful life cycle of 75 years.

Get an in-depth analysis of the life cycles of various flooring materials, exploring associated costs such as maintenance and replacement and demonstrating why ceramic tile has the lowest life cycle cost. Additionally, learn about ceramic tile's Life Cycle Assessment (LCA), including key components like embodied carbon, operational carbon, and end-of-life disposal. Finally, examine Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), highlighting that ceramic tile is evaluated from “Cradle to Grave,” unlike other flooring materials that use a “Cradle to Gate” assessment, which can be misleading for consumers.

Learning Objectives:

• Discuss TCNA Life Cycle Analysis and why ceramic tile has the lowest life cycle cost among flooring materials.

• Identify ceramic tile’s superior life cycle, performance, and durability compared to other flooring options.

• Explore the key sustainability factors in ceramic tile to understand its environmental impact.

• Review Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) to enhance understanding and avoid potential misconceptions.

Register here.



