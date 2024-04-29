Schluter®-Systems is proud to announce that the Schlüter family has received the prestigious Tile Persons of the Year award from the Tile Council of North America (TCNA). The recipients include founder, Werner Schlüter and his wife Barbara, as well as sons, Udo and Marc who accepted the award on behalf of the family at Coverings 2024 in Atlanta, GA.

“This is such an incredible honor,” said Udo Schlüter. “It is so fulfilling to be part of the tile community and to be a part of the success of installers and the advancement of the tile industry. This award is important for all of us in the family and holds a special meaning for my father, who has dedicated his career to this incredible journey.”

Founded by Werner Schlüter in 1975, Schluter-Systems has evolved into an industry leader, setting new standards for tile installation, and providing educational opportunities for thousands of tile professionals every year. Mr. Schlüter’s forward-thinking approach and commitment to quality products laid the foundation for the company’s success.

“We proudly celebrate the Schlüter family as they are honored with the prestigious TCNA Tile Persons of the Year Award,” stated TCNA Executive Director, Eric Astrachan. “Their family’s unwavering dedication, visionary leadership, and commitment to advancing the craft of tiling have left an indelible mark on our industry. This accolade is a testament to their commitment to excellence and profound impact on the world of tile. Congratulations to the Schlüter family on this well-deserved recognition.

The Schlüter family expresses gratitude to the TCNA, their employees, partners, and customers who have played an integral role in the company’s success. This award serves as motivation to continue the legacy of excellence that Mr. Schlüter envisioned when he founded the company.