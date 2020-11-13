ST. CLOUD, MN -- The 2020 Manufacturer of the Year Award was presented to Park Industries by the Manufacturers Alliance of Minnesota.

“As a proud industry leader and American manufacturer, we are honored to receive this prestigious award from the Minnesota Manufacturers Alliance,” said Joan Schatz, co-president. “We take great pride in the role we play in manufacturing excellence, sharing knowledge and experience with others, and promoting the great career opportunities in manufacturing.”

Park Industries was selected based on peer recognition and their demonstration of sharing continuous improvement experiences that contribute to the overall strength and vitality of Minnesota’s manufacturing community.

“We continue to invest and refine our state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities,” said Mike Schlough, co-president. “This award is given to all of the 260+ Park Industries associates for their commitment to manufacturing excellence – they truly earned and deserve this distinguished award.”