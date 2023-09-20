AMITYVILLE, NY -- Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, introduces a premium Tile-In Center Drain collection available with factory-applied Schluter®-KERDI membrane fabric which offers double waterproofing capabilities. The advantage of this option is that it is adaptable for traditional methods like vinyl, lead/copper pan or hot mop underneath and the bonded fabric method above.

There are two 5- x 5-inch versions available, TDFS 5 and TDFLS 5, available in five standard and five specialty finishes. MSRP starts at $595.

“The tile-insert drain is one of our most popular styles, and we are seeing more and more situations where double waterproofing methods are employed,” states Jonathan Brill, president and founder of Infinity Drain. “Installers can now order the drain with Schluter®-KERDI membrane pre-applied to save time on the job and this provides peace-of-mind knowing that both Schluter®-KERDI and Infinity Drain’s warranties apply.”