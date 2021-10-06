AMITYVILLE, NY -- Infinity Drain, the manufacturer at the forefront of architectural and decorative drains, provides a detailed 2021 sustainability report relating its environmental practices and values. The highlights include: locally U.S. sourced and manufactured products with 91.2% recycled content, closed loop e-coatings and energy-efficient improvements to their New York-based factory including a new PVC roof and LED lighting.

Infinity Drain’s priority is to be a sustainable provider of decorative drains,” states Jonathan Brill, president of Infinity Drain. “As part of our vision to serve our local and global community, we have committed to reduce our impact on the environment as well as to enhance the overall wellness of our clients, employees and trade professionals.”

Highlights of Infinity Drain’s 2021 Sustainability Report

Infinity Drain products are sourced and made in the U.S.A.

Infinity Drain’s stainless steel averages 91.2% recycled content