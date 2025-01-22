VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA -- Anatolia recently opened a new facility called Toronto DC 2 at 8555 Huntington Road located in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada. Dedicated to Anatolia’s inventory of sintered slabs, the new facility spans 300,000 square feet. This marks an exciting milestone for the company, as this is a new segment of products.

Known for their exceptional durability, aesthetic versatility and wide range of applications, sintered slabs are set to redefine industry standards. The new facility allows Anatolia to expand its product offerings and provide customers with innovative surface solutions in its home market. In the U.S., the company’s existing Savannah DC 2 will service sintered slabs.

Important Details About Access at Toronto DC 2: