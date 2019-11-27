Lapitec, the full body sintered stone slab, enters the world of BIM

Lapitec is closer than ever to planners, designers and architects. From 1st October 2019, the Italian company’s full body sintered stone slab has become available for BIM software. Increasingly adopted by architecture and building professionals, BIM (Building Information Modelling) is a collaborative design method allowing to integrate in a single model all the useful information of each design phase, from architectural to managerial. Using this approach, margin of error, downtime and costs are reduced, enabling more effective sharing of information and more precise and consistent control of the project.

BIMObject is the platform chosen by Lapitec, with the five file models corresponding to the various applications of the sintered stone:

LAPITEC® INTERIOR CLADDING LAPITEC® FLOORING LAPITEC® EXTERIOR CLADDING ADAPTIVE PANELS FOR LAPITEC® CLADDING (indicated for applications on façades, this model contains elements of different sizes from the Lapitec® full plate, allowing the user to include non-standard pieces in the design). LAPITEC® ADAPTIVE PANELS (indicated for cladding and flooring, this model contains elements of different sizes from the Lapitec® full plate.

All Lapitec BIM files will also be available on the main architecture and design portals Archdaily and Archiproducts.