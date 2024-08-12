Vaughan, ON -- Anatolia is excited to showcase its latest innovation in surface design, with its Sintered Stone Slab Collection at the upcoming Cersaie tradeshow in Bologna, Italy, taking place from September 23 to 27, 2024.

Anatolia’s Sintered Stone Slabs create surfaces that beautifully embody both the elegance of natural stone and the sophistication of contemporary designs. Utilizing cutting-edge digital printing and patented scanning technologies, each slab is meticulously crafted to deliver exceptional durability, aesthetic appeal and ease of maintenance.

The collection features 60 stunning colors and a diverse range of surface finishes, catering to the unique needs of any design project. With dimensions of 160x320 cm and available in thicknesses of 6mm, 12mm and 20mm, these slabs are highly versatile and are ideal for wall coverings, furniture design, countertops, intricate details, exteriors and interior floors.

“Anatolia’s Sintered Stone Slab Collection is more than just a collection of products; it’s a testament to our commitment to innovation and sustainability. At Cersaie 2024, we are proud to showcase how our advanced technology meets timeless elegance to redefine the future of surface design,” says Cengiz Elmaagacli, Co-CEO of Anatolia.

Anatolia’s dedication to sustainability is demonstrated by its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Izmir, Turkey. The facility is equipped with one of the world’s largest solar panel systems, covering 2,267,450 square feet/ 210,653 square meters, and features advanced wastewater recycling and rainwater collection systems.

We invite you to visit us at Cersaie 2024, held in Bologna, Italy, in Hall 16 – Booth C22 D21. Experience the convergence of innovation and elegance and discover how Anatolia's Sintered Stone Slabs are setting new benchmarks in the industry.

For more information about Anatolia’s Sintered Stone Slab Collection, please visit www.anatolia.com.