In the tapestry of time, Rome, the eternal city, stands as a beacon of history and timeless beauty, often expressed through its local marble, Travertine. The classic proportions, tones and perfect textures transcend time, reproduced in a pure form, curated through the keen eye of design.

Aeterna, from Portobello America, is the contemporary version of noble Travertine slabs. Although no longer available in nature, technology have materialized it into a prime resource for architecture, interior designs and furniture. A new surface, from today to forever. An impeccable selection, the most precise color and perfect veins are made new, once again.

