The International Exhibition of Ceramic Tiles and Bathroom Furnishings, which took place in Bologna, Italy in September, was an ideal arena for tile trendspotting
Ceramics of Italy’s latest innovations were on full display as over 600 international manufacturers showcased their newest collections, revealing where design is headed in 2024 and beyond. From expansive porcelain slabs to intricate mosaics and playful hexagons, manufacturers demonstrated remarkable versatility in both scale and application. Here are some top trends we spotted both for residential and commercial designs.
Nature’s Influence
Nature's influence dominated the show floor, with manufacturers introducing warm earthy palettes that spanned from rich ambers to soothing aquas and vibrant corals. These organic hues appeared across formats of all sizes, speaking to our collective desire for spaces that feel grounded and connected to the natural world.
Surface Textures
Perhaps most striking were the technological advancements in surface texturing. New manufacturing processes have achieved unprecedented levels of dimensionality and tactile detail, creating tiles that are virtually indistinguishable from their natural counterparts. Whether mimicking the subtle veining of onyx, the bold striations of marble, the pitted surface of travertine or the grain patterns of wood planks, these tiles offer the perfect fusion of natural beauty and modern engineering.
Technology
From ancient kilns to cutting-edge factories, the story of ceramics represents one of humanity's most enduring artistic legacies. Today, breakthrough advances in porcelain manufacturing have given us surfaces that seem to defy possibility – whisper-thin yet remarkably strong, with an authenticity that rivals nature itself. At the heart of this renaissance lies digital printing technology, a true game-changer that has transformed the humble porcelain tile into a medium for architectural expression.
Pattern Play
Patterned floor tiles create visual interest and drama while also offering elements of practicality. Pattern variation can hide dirt between cleanings and create visual flow that helps guide people through a space. At Cersaie 2024, we saw more checkerboard patterns, traditionally in black and white and warm neutrals. The timeless design suits both vintage and modern spaces. Herringbone and chevron patterns also continue to work in a variety of designs.