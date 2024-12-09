The International Exhibition of Ceramic Tiles and Bathroom Furnishings, which took place in Bologna, Italy in September, was an ideal arena for tile trendspotting

Ceramics of Italy’s latest innovations were on full display as over 600 international manufacturers showcased their newest collections, revealing where design is headed in 2024 and beyond. From expansive porcelain slabs to intricate mosaics and playful hexagons, manufacturers demonstrated remarkable versatility in both scale and application. Here are some top trends we spotted both for residential and commercial designs.

Nature’s Influence

Nature's influence dominated the show floor, with manufacturers introducing warm earthy palettes that spanned from rich ambers to soothing aquas and vibrant corals. These organic hues appeared across formats of all sizes, speaking to our collective desire for spaces that feel grounded and connected to the natural world.

The Cosmo collection offers a new take on the sculptural beauty of Piasentina stone, used in ancient Roman architecture. Photo courtesy of Casalgrande Padana.

A natural wood-look porcelain tile. Photo courtesy of Ceramica Sant’Agostino

Lea Ceramiche, a Panariagroup brand, presents Intense, a collection that faithfully reproduces the aesthetic and material characteristics of French limestone. Photo courtesy of Lea Ceramiche.

Surface Textures

Perhaps most striking were the technological advancements in surface texturing. New manufacturing processes have achieved unprecedented levels of dimensionality and tactile detail, creating tiles that are virtually indistinguishable from their natural counterparts. Whether mimicking the subtle veining of onyx, the bold striations of marble, the pitted surface of travertine or the grain patterns of wood planks, these tiles offer the perfect fusion of natural beauty and modern engineering.

The Camouflage collection from Desvres-Ariana revisits the industrial style with a more decorative and less minimalist approach. Photo courtesy of ABK Stone.

Fluida reinterprets the natural elegance of Cardoso stone with a sophisticated brushed finish. Photo courtesy of Ceramiche Coem.

The Bioterre collection takes inspiration from the dialogue between Green Building and the construction technique of raw clay. Photo courtesy of Del Conca.

Technology

From ancient kilns to cutting-edge factories, the story of ceramics represents one of humanity's most enduring artistic legacies. Today, breakthrough advances in porcelain manufacturing have given us surfaces that seem to defy possibility – whisper-thin yet remarkably strong, with an authenticity that rivals nature itself. At the heart of this renaissance lies digital printing technology, a true game-changer that has transformed the humble porcelain tile into a medium for architectural expression.

Laminam unveiled patent-pending, ultra-thin, 2-cm-thick, large-format porcelain panels for design applications. Photo courtesy of Laminam.

New technology from Atlas Concorde creates an authentic reproduction of fine oak for seamless indoor-outdoor transitions. Photo courtesy of Atlas Concorde.

Infinito 2.0 collection showcases marble and onyx looks with a selection offered in a new 6-x120-cm in 6mm thicknesses for floors and walls. The matte finish has anti-slip properties. Photo courtesy of Fondovalle.

Pattern Play

Patterned floor tiles create visual interest and drama while also offering elements of practicality. Pattern variation can hide dirt between cleanings and create visual flow that helps guide people through a space. At Cersaie 2024, we saw more checkerboard patterns, traditionally in black and white and warm neutrals. The timeless design suits both vintage and modern spaces. Herringbone and chevron patterns also continue to work in a variety of designs.

An abstract take on checkerboard patterns with 20x20 porcelain tiles. Photo courtesy of Vietri Ceramic Group.

An elongated brick-look tile can be installed in any number of patterns. Photo courtesy of Marca Corona.

The Reaction collection by Century mix and matches patterns with textures and solids to create an artistic palette for designers to play with. Photo courtesy of Century.



