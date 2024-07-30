BOLOGNA, ITALY -- With less than two months to go until the opening of Cersaie -- the International Exhibition of Ceramic Tile and Bathroom Furnishings – show management is excited to share some of the new features visitors will discover at the fair – scheduled from September 23 to 27, 2024.

In the Services Center, at the heart of the exhibition, will be "The Square." Designed by architect Dario Curatolo, and inspired by the architecture of Bologna, “The Square” will be the brain of Cersaie, encouraging meetings, exchanges of ideas and moments of conviviality. Designed with a particular focus on re-use, "The Square" will house an arena for conventions, award ceremonies and conferences, a live radio station, a giant screen dedicated to the international architecture competition "Tile Competition" and a lounge to welcome visitors.

“Cersaie Upstairs,” an elevated walkway between Galleries 21-22 and 25-26 has been designed to welcome visitors and exhibitors in a special place. This area will host conferences dedicated to engineers and professionals, as well as the first edition of Cersaie Career Days. Visitors will also be able to enjoy unique food and wine experiences in three dedicated areas.

Additionally, Cersaie will also offer a rich calendar of cultural and educational events, such as the conferences of "Building, Dwelling, Thinking," -- the cultural program that this year will host the 2024 Pritzker Prize winner Riken Yamamoto; the talks of the "Press Cafés," and the technical seminars and the laying demonstrations of the "Tiling Town." Don't miss the special events such as the award ceremonies for the ADI Awards and the international architecture competition 'Tile Competition'.