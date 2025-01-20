DALTON, GA – Women In the Floorcovering Industry (WIFI) will be hosting two events during The International Surface Event (tise) – set for January 28 to 30, 2025 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV.

On the first day of the show, January 28th, from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. PST, there will be “Necklaces and Net Zero” in the TISE Women’s Lounge. On day two, January 29th, from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. PST, WIFI will have a “Toast to Women Who Floor the World,” which will include a free breakfast in the Mohawk booth. Register below to secure your spot and mark your calendars to be part of the excitement.

Necklaces and Net Zero

January 28, 2025, from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. PST

Location: TISE Women’s Lounge, Islander G

Register here

This dynamic panel discussion will take a myth-busting approach to sustainability in the flooring industry, addressing common misconceptions and uncovering the facts. Moderated by Amy Rush-Imber, vice-chair of WIFI and editor-in-chief of Floor Covering Weekly, the panel features sustainability leaders:

Ranae Anderson, global sustainability leader, Universal Fibers

Noah Chitty, vice president of sustainability and technical services, AHF Products

Candi Hampton, senior director of sustainability, Shaw Industries

Malisa Maynard, chief sustainability officer, Mohawk Industries

Sinclair Myers, general manager, Myers Flooring of Dalton

Panelists will address prevalent myths and share the facts behind these misconceptions. They will discuss how their companies are embracing sustainability and crafting compelling narratives to support these efforts. For industry professionals, the discussion will also offer actionable strategies for selling sustainability on the showroom floor. Attendees will learn how to engage in-market consumers with confident, informed conversations about sustainable flooring options.

After the discussion, unleash your creativity at the DIY necklace bar, generously sponsored by AHF Products. Attendees can craft unique necklaces using recycled flooring materials -- blending style with sustainability in this fun, hands-on activity. End the afternoon by joining the TISE Women’s Reception in the same room for more networking and inspiration in the vibrant Las Vegas setting.

WIFI’s Toast to Women Who Floor the World

January 29, 2025, from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. PST

Location: Mohawk Industries Booth

Register here

Kick off the second day of TISE with WIFI’s toast to women shaping the flooring industry. Hosted by Mohawk Industries, this celebratory gathering will feature exciting announcements from WIFI and engaging conversations. Both events are free and open to all attendees of TISE. Registration is encouraged to secure your spot.