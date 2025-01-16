Imagine a mosaic that not only beautifies but also transforms. With Icon Limitless, Onix redefines the concept of customization in surface design. Because of its modular design, unique compositions can be created by simply changing the arrangement of the modules.

Icon Limitless offers:

Unlimited Design Possibilities: Countless combinations with just one design.

Spectacular Visual Impact: Reflections and textures that transform any space.

Easy Installation: Designed to save time without compromising creativity.

The tile collection is ideal for pools where patterns enhance the water with stunning visual effects, spas and bathrooms to personalize spaces that convey luxury and relaxation, and accent walls to create focal points that stand out in both indoor and outdoor spaces.