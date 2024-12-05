BOSTON, MA -- Artaic, a leading mosaic manufacturer known for its innovative use of robotic technology and design tools to create custom, award-winning mosaic installations, collaborated with world-renowned artist, conservationist and scientist Dr. Guy Harvey. Harvey, celebrated for his vibrant and realistic marine wildlife artwork, brings his iconic designs to life in mosaic format with “The Guy Harvey Collection” by Artaic, featuring hand-cut glass medallions and vitreous glass tile murals.

The collection is Artaic’s first collaboration with a marine artist and reimagines several of Harvey’s beloved pieces, such as “Grand Slam III,” “Parrots in the Caribbean,” “Dolphins Racing” and “Everglades Collage #5” -- all transformed into captivating mosaics. A highlight of the collection, “Green Turtle with Butterfly Fish,” which depicts a sea turtle and butterfly fish in striking blue and yellow hues, will be on display at the Guy Harvey booth during the 2024 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (October 30th to November 3rd).

“Collaborating with Guy Harvey has been an incredible opportunity for Artaic,” said Ted Acworth, founder and CEO of Artaic. “His vibrant and realistic marine artwork translates wonderfully into the mosaic art form. Each piece, from hand-cut glass medallions to grid-style murals, captures the vivid essence of oceanic wildlife in high-quality durable designs. Built to withstand the elements, our mosaics are perfect for any setting -- from lining a pool, adding art to an outdoor living room, showers and bathrooms to yachts -- offering a lasting tribute to the beauty of the sea.”

The collection is available in the following formats:

Mosaic Medallions: Small Medallion: 48-inch round, made from hand-cut smalti glass, covering 12.58 square feet. Large Medallion: 72-inch round, also crafted from hand-cut smalti glass, covering 28.28 square feet.



Mosaic Murals: Small Mural: 8 feet high x 9 feet wide, composed of ½-inch vitreous glass tiles, covering 72 square feet. Large Mural: 8 feet high x 16 feet wide, created with 80,000 ½-inch vitreous glass tiles, covering 128 square feet.



Artaic also offers bespoke consultations for clients interested in custom projects, enabling personalized adaptations of Guy Harvey’s artwork in various sizes and tile types, including stone and glazed porcelain. Medallions and murals are available for quick shipping, with custom murals assembled in four to eight weeks from their Boston, MA-based facility.

“We’re incredibly thrilled to partner with Artaic, and it’s always satisfying to see Guy’s artwork in new formats,” said Alex Harvey, licensing and marketing director for Guy Harvey, Inc. “With the variety of formats and customizations available, this is an excellent product for anyone who loves the ocean, marine wildlife and has an eye for design.”

The new collection will be available through Artaic, with designs also available for purchase directly on the Guy Harvey website. A portion of sales from the collection benefits ocean conservation through the Guy Harvey Foundation (GHF). With a focused mission of better understanding and conserving the ocean environment, the GHF collaborates with local, national and international organizations to conduct scientific research and provides funding to affiliated researchers who share this objective.