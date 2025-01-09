Neolith debuts four new innovative products: WhiteSands, Rapolano (pictured), Artisan and Ignea, which all embody the transformative power of design. These models feature groundbreaking textures, colors and designs that redefine how surfaces can inspire and renew spaces. The four new surface designs include:

WhiteSands: This model reflects the serenity of New Mexico’s White Sands National Park. Featuring an all-new digital texture technology, WhiteSands offers a soft, pale surface with gentle relief that enhances brightness and creates an oasis of peace.

Rapolano: Inspired by Italian Renaissance stone, Rapolano combines elegance and balance with innovative digital texture and full-body technology, delivering a sense of history and refinement to modern interiors.

Artisan: Paying homage to Gothic limestone architecture, Artisan blends warm grays

and earthy tones to evoke the craftsmanship of Europe’s iconic cathedrals, fostering a welcoming and timeless aesthetic.

Ignea: Drawing from volcanic landscapes, Ignea’s intense color and Riverwashed texture create dramatic bold interiors. With the 98R seal, it embodies Neolith’s "Zero Waste" policy by incorporating up to 98% recycled materials.