MIAMI, FL -- Neolith, a manufacturer of sintered stone, announced select details of its second-half business plan, which includes the launch of six new products and the presentation of a new line of surfaces that does not contain crystalline silica. In addition, the company continues with its international expansion strategy with a third 2024 distribution center opening, further strengthening the international profile of the brand. Additional details of the robust second-half plan will be presented to key stakeholders at the Summit of the Americas gathering of Neolith employees and partners in Miami, FL, on July 18 and 19, 2024.

Next month, Neolith will launch four new designs in the U.S., under the tagline “Atmosphere.” According to Jesús Ayarza, CEO of Neolith Group, “These models will add a fresh breeze of innovation to all of our other collections and will help complete our already broad catalog of designs. We’d like to keep on getting ahead of the market needs and trends by offering new products that are at the forefront of the industries and create standards for the sector worldwide.”

In parallel to the above, Neolith recently announced its all-new crystalline silica-free product line known as Neolith for a New Era, which was previewed at the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show in February. Abu Dhabi White and Arctic White will be available to the U.S. market in August. “The demand will set the pace for the implementation of our new crystalline silica-free product line in different territories,” said Avarza. “Neolith has made great efforts and a high investment in R&D to develop our surfaces for a New Era, and we’re convinced they will meet the most demanding professionals’ needs very well. These new crystalline silica-free products have the same technical characteristics our customers so adore. We truly believe marble workers and installers will be impressed by how you can work with them.”

Additionally, Neolith will open an expanded distribution center in Auckland, New Zealand, in the third quarter. The renovation and expansion of an existing facility, the newly modernized and enlarged location will help the company better serve its clientele in the Australasia region. It joins two other distribution centers which opened this past February; one in Gothemburg, Sweden, and one in Los Angeles, CA, which includes a spacious brand showroom.

These three new distribution centers are in addition to those opened last year in Milan, Italy, and Katowice, Poland. Bringing Neolith’s total number of global design centers to 25 by the end of the year, nicely positioning the company to service its clientele and partners in every geographical region in which it operates.

In terms of the business and the situation the sector is going through, Ayarza, who will be celebrating his first year as Neolith CEO in July, said, “2023 was a year in which we found ourselves up against major challenges since the overall demand for construction materials had dropped in many markets. For 2024, we want to be ambitious and moderately optimistic. The first quarter of the year has ended very well above our forecasts, with our majority shareholder CVC, as well as the entire management team putting in all the necessary ingredients and reinforcing our teams, in addition to considering an expansion of Neolith’s production capacity in order to respond to the increasing demand we’re experiencing.”