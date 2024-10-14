Inspired by the noble Italian stone called Rapolano, the Rapolano surface is a tribute to the elegance and sophistication found in 16th-century Renaissance Italian palaces, which is becoming increasingly present in today’s interior design. The gentle tone transmits balance and refinement as characteristics that have adorned historic buildings in addition to classical and modern luxury spaces.

Rapolano, part of the Fusion collection, gets its essence from those Tuscan quarries where stone was molded by nature and man for centuries. This model arouses a feeling of peace, well-being and contemplation, all while adding a touch of Italian history to today’s interior design with its exclusive texture and also full body technology.

For more information visit www.neolith.com.