DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI Corporation announced its second year of partnership with Andretti Global for the upcoming 2025 NTT INDYCAR season. The collaboration builds on 2024’s successful inaugural year with a continued commitment to supporting two of the most dynamic drivers on the circuit – Kyle Kirkwood and Marco Andretti.

MAPEI will serve as the primary sponsor for the No. 98 car that will be driven by Andretti during the prestigious 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, 2025. Additionally, MAPEI will continue its support of Kirkwood as he competes throughout the season in the No. 27 car, showcasing the MAPEI brand across 17 thrilling races.

“We are thrilled with the success of our first year in partnership with Andretti Global and the momentum we’ve built together,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America. “As we head into our second year, the anticipation is even greater. Supporting Kyle Kirkwood throughout the season and seeing Marco Andretti return to the Indy 500 with MAPEI on board is a fantastic opportunity, and we look forward to what’s shaping up to be an exceptional year on the track.”

The 2025 INDYCAR season promises to deliver heart-pounding excitement as MAPEI and Andretti Global take on some of the most challenging tracks in motorsport. Kicking off in St. Petersburg, FL, on March 2, 2025, the season will cover 17 races across North America, including iconic venues such as Long Beach (California), Road America (Wisconsin) and the legendary Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“Continuing our support of both Marco and Kyle reflects our belief in their abilities and dedication,” said Di Geso. “Further, this partnership allows MAPEI to stay connected to the heart of the racing world, where precision, performance and teamwork are key – values that we uphold in everything we do.”

As MAPEI continues to lead the way in the building industry, the company is proud to support Andretti Global and its drivers throughout the 2025 season. This partnership reflects MAPEI’s commitment to excellence and teamwork, values that are shared both in the field of construction and on the racecourse.