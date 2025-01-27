MIAMI, FL -- As of January 1, 2025, FILA Solutions has become a “Società Benefit,” a company which joins the objective of profit to the purpose of creating a positive impact for society and the environment, and which operates in a transparent, responsible and sustainable way. The company wants this change to express what has long been its intent to offer the best solutions for the care and beauty of surfaces.

“Becoming a Società Benefit for us is neither an end nor a starting point, but the formalization of a commitment to corporate sustainability that has always been in FILA's DNA,” said Alessandra Pettenon, CEO FILA Solutions. “We firmly believe that a company can generate profit by increasing people's well-being, while also safeguarding the region in which it operates and the surrounding environment. With this transformation, we formalize our commitment to operating responsibly -- integrating our strategic business objectives with our sustainability goals.”

With the change to a Società Benefit, FILA is committed to further strengthening its actions toward the environment and community by setting new measurable and verifiable sustainability goals. The company will continuously monitor the progress achieved and communicate the results to its stakeholders.