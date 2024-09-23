DEERFIELD BEACH, FL -- MAPEI, a global leader in the construction-products industry, is proud to celebrate the close of an exciting 2024 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season that was marked by remarkable performances from Marco Andretti and Kyle Kirkwood, both driving MAPEI-sponsored cars.

Andretti, driving the No. 98 MAPEI / CURB Honda, and Kirkwood, driving the No. 27 AutoNation Honda, have shown exceptional dedication, skill and teamwork throughout the season, bringing MAPEI’s values of innovation, resilience and excellence to the racetrack. Their hard work and passion were evident in every race, and we are proud to have been part of their journey this year.

“We extend our deepest gratitude to Marco and Kyle for representing MAPEI with such distinction and determination throughout the 2024 season,” said Luigi Di Geso, president and CEO of MAPEI North America. “Their commitment to pushing the limits on the track was inspiring to watch. We can't wait to see what they achieve in the coming year.”

As we look forward to the 2025 season, MAPEI is excited to continue its partnership with Andretti Global by supporting the No. 98 and No. 27 cars in their pursuit of victory. With the promise of thrilling races ahead, we are confident that both Andretti and Kirkwood will lead the charge toward a championship run, showcasing not only their talent but also the strength and endurance of our brand on and off the track.

In particular, we eagerly anticipate the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500 on May 25, 2025. As the crown jewel of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” offers another chance for Andretti, driving the MAPEI flagship car, and Kirkwood, whose car will again proudly feature the MAPEI logo, to demonstrate their driving prowess. MAPEI is thrilled to support their efforts as they aim for victory in one of the most iconic races in motorsport.

“2024 was an incredible season, and we are grateful for the dedication of our drivers and the entire Andretti team,” added Di Geso. “Looking ahead, we are more energized than ever to continue this partnership and aim for the championship in 2025.”