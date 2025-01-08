LAS VEGAS, NV – The International Surface Event (tise), the largest flooring, stone and tile show in North America, returns to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 28 to 30, 2025, for three full days of exhibits and education from the industry’s most innovative sources. With thousands of products on display and dynamic show-floor demonstrations of best practice, tise is an indispensable event for the surface, stone and tile industries where the widest range of products on the market are available under one roof, with more than 700 global brands showcasing materials, surfaces and flooring solutions. Bringing together over 21,000 industry professionals annually, attendees can discover the latest products, explore new trends and advance careers through education, certifications and networking opportunities.

Complementing the dedicated neighborhoods for Surfaces and Tile + Stone, the expo floor showcases the top products in the flooring, stone and tile industries. The education program includes over 85 sessions covering essential topics such as market trends, sustainability strategies and customer experience advancements for 2025. Attendees can also participate in certifications, training and discussions, including a silica and slab safety certificate live session, a Women’s Leadership Program lunch and learn at the Stone Fabricator’s Alliance’s (SFA) roundtable.

The National Installer of the Year Competition will crown top installers after a series of regional qualifiers held across the U.S., celebrating the skill and craftsmanship of the industry’s best.

“As the international epicenter for the surface, stone and tile business, tise engages professionals from all sectors to connect, collaborate and explore the newest premium and upscale products,” said Amie Gilmore, tise show director. “Highlighting the innovations and trends not only elevate homes and businesses, but also improve the comfort, durability and functionality of these everyday spaces. The products and insights shared here are key to advancing the industry’s role in construction, design and shaping the modern living and working environment.”

This year, tise introduces new features to resource growing verticals, including the Specialty Program for natural stone professionals, offering a unique mix of an educational experience with guided show floor tours, panel discussions addressing topics such as silica impacts and sustainability, and a behind-a-scene visit to Las Vegas Rock to observe natural stone production firsthand. Additionally, the inaugural “What’s Hot – Best of tise 2025 Awards” will showcase standout products in both the surfaces, tile and stone groups from exhibitors across categories such as style and design, sustainability, technology and innovation -- culminating in an awards ceremony.

tise offers an unparalleled platform for professionals across all sectors of the industry, including architects, designers, retailers, fabricators, distributors and contractors. Registration is now open at www.intlsurfaceevent.com.