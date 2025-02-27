Once again, members of the stone, tile, and flooring industries convened at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, for The International Surfaces Event (tise), the largest annual resource for the surface, stone, and tile industries sourcing, networking,g and education. The exhibition was held from January 29 to 31, 2025, and featured more than 700 global brands across 25 countries.

The 2025 edition featured a mix of returning and new programs designed to enhance collaborations and support professionals across the broad range of audiences the platform services. The Natural Stone Specialty Program made its debut, highlighting topics including economic climate, silica impacts and advancing sustainability as natural stone applications gain popularity across exterior and interior spaces, providing tailored education and resources for stone professionals, along with a unique tour of the behind-the-scenes production of the quarry and processing plant through a partnership with Las Vegas Rock.

“As tise continues to serve as the ultimate industry event of inspiration and sourcing for the global surface, stone and tile professionals, we recognize the evolving market condition and the critical need for a comprehensive look on the future of the industry,” said Dana Hicks, group event director for tise. “Providing the resources and information that supports the entire supply chain from construction, design to installation, ensures our attendees and exhibitors are equipped to face the demand of the incoming global market.”

Beyond the show floor, tise hosted over 80 sessions covering critical industry trends, challenges, and opportunities for long-term growth in a shifting market, as well as live demonstrations on the show floor.

Here are some show highlights from tise 2025.