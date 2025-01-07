LAS VEGAS, NV -- The Kitchen and Bath Business Show (KBIS) has announced two show sponsors at the Platinum Level, Midea and Ruvati, and two at the Gold Level, Blum and TOTO, that will help bring KBIS 2025 to life with more than 650 exhibitors. Representing the

best of the kitchen and bath industry, the show this year features more than 200 new brands and more than 200 international exhibitors – all debuting the latest in appliances, cabinetry, fixtures, hardware, plumbing, surfaces and vanities.

“KBIS would not be possible without our show sponsors,” said Jason McGraw, group vice president, KBIS. “We’re thrilled to be working with such dynamic partners and industry titans as we plan for another great show. As the year closes, we’re excited about all the attendees who have registered as we develop more floor space, more exhibitors and more leading brands than ever before. We encourage all those

attending to make their travel plans today, as reservations are filling up. We can’t wait to see you in Vegas!”

Attendees should act now – the last day to register for KBIS at the current rate is January 10, 2025. Rates will increase on January 11th. Visit here to register.