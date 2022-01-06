HACKETTSTOWN, NJ -- The National Kitchen and Bath Association, owners of the Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), today announced the brands that have been selected for the KBIS 2022 First Look Virtual Media Preview. This remote preview event will give members of the media worldwide a sneak peek at some of the industry’s newest product innovations. Luxury appliance maker, Signature Kitchen Suite, part of the LG Electronics family of brands, has signed on as the official partner of the KBIS 2022 First Look Virtual Media Preview taking place on February 4, 2022, at 12 p.m. eastern.

“The Virtual Media Preview is a great way to share an inside look at some of the new and innovative products at KBIS 2022,” said Suzie Williford, executive vice president and chief strategy officer of NKBA. “There are a number of new products being launched at KBIS 2022 and we’re excited to give our media partners a first look before coming to Orlando in February.”

The selected exhibiting brands were chosen by a jury of three VIP editorial media pro’s, including DJ Carey of Cottages & Gardens; Anita Shaw of Kitchen & Bath Design News; and Erinn Loucks of Connected Design. Each vetted and voted on the final complement from a universe of over 40 entries. Their selections represent the best of the lot after considering criteria including innovation, novelty and relevance.

Selected brands include Signature Kitchen Suite, Elkay, Beko, GE Appliances, Cooksy Corporation, Cosentino, Dometic Home, Moen, Niagara, nobilia North America, Rev-A-Shelf and Wellborn Cabinet, Inc.