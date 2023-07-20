NEW YORK, NY – For those who cannot attend Greenbuild this year, scheduled from September 26 to 29, 2023, the show is offering all-new virtual summits. Participants will be able to attend sessions, earn CEUs and network with sustainability leaders right from their computer. The lineup includes:

Net Zero Summit: September 7, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

If you ask 10 different people what getting to net zero means to them, you will get 10 different answers. Some would focus on water, some on waste and others on carbon and energy. Some would tell you about getting to zero in existing buildings and retrofits, while others are working toward net zero impact on a new build, while still, others are looking to scale a building portfolio to zero, keeping business operations in mind. Whichever of these you may fall into, the virtual Net Zero summit will demonstrate real-world case studies and practical applications to help you on your road to net zero.

Nature-Based Solutions Summit: September 14, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Leaning into nature-based design solutions in our buildings can have tremendous positive effects on physical health, mental wellness, resiliency and the economic potential of our communities. The Nature-Based Solutions Summit will delve into various practical design solutions, explore how LEED addresses critical ecological issues through proposed LEED v5 updates and review research on the positive effects of bringing biodiversity to our buildings and maintaining a richly diverse ecological landscape for future generations.

Innovation Summit: October 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Sustainability professionals have long been at the forefront of the building industry, always looking forward to how decisions today will impact the future. As the industry pushes further, it must take regular stock of practices to ensure it is leading the way in innovation. The virtual Innovation Summit explores how to think differently and gain new strategies and interventions from peers within the community so that the industry can accelerate its impact on the built environment.

