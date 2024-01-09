NEW YORK, NY – Greenbuild is offering its first webinar of the New Year, “Practical Decarbonization Tools: Design, Materials Selection, and Offsetting for New Development,” on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 from 1 to 2 p.m. ET. The session is sponsored by Kingspan.

The webinar will cover strategies to mitigate Scope 3 embodied carbon emissions through building reuse and material selection, as well as the application of carbon offsets.

Life Cycle Analyses (LCSs) can be applied to inform adaptive reuse opportunities and the selection of less carbon-intensive building materials; however, LCAs as a tool for climate mitigation are currently underutilized across the industry. For residual emissions that cannot be avoided, reduced or replaced, carbon offsets may be applied to neutralize emissions; however, the current voluntary credit market (VCM) is challenging to navigate and not without potential public relations pitfalls.

Across four Rapid Fire talks from decarbonization leaders, presenters will discuss specific examples of LCA applications that influenced and quantified design and materials reuse and selection, as well as examples of how developers and asset managers are applying carbon offets to support sustainability claims.

Attendees will leave with detailed, applicable strategies and guidelines to meaningfully mitigate embodied carbon on their projects.

Speakers include: Colette Crouse, MBA, director of carbon services, Stok; Lori Ferriss, AIA, PE, LEED AP BD+C, principal, director of sustainability and climate action, Goody Clancy; Andrés Gutierrez, EIT, ENV SP, project manager, Stok; and Rebecca Timms, CEM, LEED AP O+M, BOMI-HP, director of ESG, Jamestown. To register, visit: https://register.visitcloud.com/survey/18m7epvvnq27n?utm_mc=em_GRB23_A_January-Webinar_EM2_RT_01-05-24&_mc=em_GRB23_A_January-Webinar_EM2_RT_01-05-24&utm_source=Eloqua&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=GRB23_A_January-Webinar_EM2_RT_01-05-24&sp_eh=5b75cb4c793d77741197bc52be01e862de5309cfdb0f97a46980b2b17e28e0e6