Tile of Spain Technical Consultant Ryan Fasan will present a webinar on December 14 on prevailing trends that define the latest range of ceramic solutions from Spanish manufacturers. Fasan will discuss how the aesthetic, technical and economic advantages of tiles from Spain impact interior and exterior spaces moving forward. He will examine ceramics' most significant assets, its durability and life-cycle as a building material, illustrating how these factors positively impact projects for generations to come. The course is

IDCEC/AIA accredited for 1.5 credits/ HSW/LU.

For more information, visit Tile of Spain.