NEW YORK, NY -- Ceramics of Italy is excited to return to New York’s Jacob K. Javits Convention Center from November 13th to 14th for BDNY (Boutique Design New York). Organized by Confindustria Ceramica (the Italian Association of Ceramics) and the Italian Trade Agency, the Ceramics of Italy pavilion at this year’s show will house 16 premier brands showcasing the latest designs and innovations in Italian ceramic products for hospitality environments.

BDNY is the leading trade fair for hoteliers and hospitality designers. The two-day event brings together top designers, architects, purchasing agents, hoteliers, owners and developers in the hospitality space with leading manufacturers and product designers from around the world for a highly curated experience to explore the creative offerings and trends in hospitality design.

Inside the Ceramics of Italy Pavilion, visitors will see a wide variety of Italian ceramic and bathroom furnishing products, recently launched at Cersaie this fall, that are ideal for hospitality settings. Many of the tile collections are available in warm tones and earthy hues, which dovetail with the current trend of creating natural and hygge-style interiors. Meanwhile, for designers who like to make a statement, colorful ceramic sinks and ultra-thin, large-format porcelain panels acting as ceramic wallpaper offer the perfect solution for creating show-stopping spaces with durable surfaces in restaurants and hotels.

Featured brands at this year’s edition of BDNY include: Dado (#459), Casalgrande Padana (#557), Litokol (#558), Decoratori Bassanesi (#559), Pecchioli (#560), Marca Corona (#561), Petracer (#562), Emilceramica (#563), Cooperativa Imola (#565), Settecento (#567), Ceramiche Refin (#656), Gigacer (#658), Fincibec Group (#660), MIPA (#662), Vallelunga (#664) and Simas (#666).

Representatives from each brand will be available throughout the show to answer any technical questions about the products on display and distribution in the North American market. In addition Ceramics of Italy, Confindustria Ceramica and the Italian Trade Agency will be on hand to comment on design trends and offer more information on the Italian ceramic sector.