DALTON, GA -- The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) celebrates five years of Leadership Live with the launch of Scott Humphrey's latest weekly video series, Thrive in 25. Since its inception in April 2020, Leadership Live has inspired and empowered audiences with practical wisdom and heartfelt stories of resilience and purpose.

In this milestone year, Thrive in 25 invites viewers to reflect deeply on how they live their life, asking the question: How would you live your life differently if you knew your time was limited? It is a call to action: embrace boldness, take meaningful risks, pursue your purpose -- all while helping others achieve theirs. Thriving, after all, is about more than just surviving; it’s about living with intention and impact.

Be part of the Thrive in 25 movement. Tune in weekly for inspiring stories and actionable insights to help you live with purpose, resilience and kindness. Watch the latest episode now at here.