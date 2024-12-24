DALTON, GA -- The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced its acquisition of Flooring Consultants & Inspection Training Services (FCITS), a leading certification body for flooring inspectors. This acquisition is a key step in WFCA’s broader mission to unite and elevate the flooring industry by expanding access to essential training, resources and support for professionals across various sectors.

Founded in 1988 by Tim Smith, FCITS is the longest-established and most recognized flooring inspection certification organization. With over 2,000 trained inspectors and 500 active certified professionals across North and South America, FCITS has earned a reputation for delivering comprehensive, hands-on training across all flooring types. This expertise ensures that the quality of training remains at the highest level.

Beth Brown, president of FCITS, has led the company for nearly 14 years, having been its sole owner for the past eight years. Recognizing the need for additional resources to expand its offerings, Brown sought a partner capable of elevating FCITS’s impact.

“Joining forces with the WFCA will allow us to enhance our training programs and provide even greater support to inspectors and the businesses they serve,” said Brown. “With WFCA’s marketing expertise, IT resources and experienced instructors, this partnership strengthens our ability to meet industry demands. I look forward to continuing as president of FCITS and working alongside WFCA’s talented team.”

Under this partnership, FCITS will retain its identity while leveraging WFCA's extensive resources to expand its reach and capabilities. Aligning FCITS with the Certified Flooring Installers (CFI) program establishes a unified training pathway that benefits inspectors and installers, fostering growth and excellence across the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome FCITS to the WFCA family,” said Scott Humphrey, WFCA CEO. “This acquisition represents WFCA’s dedication to advancing the flooring industry by offering a seamless training pathway for inspectors and installers, equipping professionals with the skills they need to excel in a competitive market. Together, we are setting new standards in flooring training and professional excellence.”

To explore training opportunities and certifications, visit https://www.fcits.org.